Cause of Chyna's Death Remains Unknown Despite Reports

Joan Marie Laurer was found dead last week in her Southern California home at the age of 46

By Jason Kandel and Rosa Ordaz

    Chyna, born Joanie Laurer, is pictured in this file photo.

    The cause of death for WWE star Chyna has not been determined as toxicology tests are pending, coroner's officials said.

    Toxicology tests are scheduled within the next few weeks as the office is dealing with a backlog of cases, said Ed Winter, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office.

    Chyna's manager, Anthony Anzaldo, told NBC News the wrestling star "accidentally and unintentionally misused her legally prescribed medication over the course of 2-3 weeks."

    "There was no alcohol on the scene and no other legal or illegal drugs found," he said in a statement. "She fell asleep on Sunday night and peacefully took her last breath."

    Chyna, born Joan Marie Laurer, was found dead Wednesday in her Redondo Beach apartment. Police were responding to a 911 call from a friend who said the former 46-year-old WWE performer failed to answer her phone for a few days.

    Her brain will be donated for research involving the effects of concussions, her manager said Tuesday.

    The WWE — then known as the World Wrestling Federation — hired Chyna in 1997.

    After leaving the WWE in 2001, Laurer was determined to stay active in the entertainment industry. She wrote a memoir, became a semi-regular on Howard Stern's radio show and appeared in TV sitcoms like "3rd Rock From the Sun" and reality shows including "The Surreal Life." She was in Playboy twice and appeared in a string of adult films.

    Chyna joins a long list of WWE professional wrestlers who have died relatively young, including Rick Rude, Curt "Mr. Perfect" Hennig, the Ultimate Warrior and Owen Hart.

    Published at 3:59 PM PDT on Apr 27, 2016 | Updated at 5:18 AM PDT on Apr 28, 2016

