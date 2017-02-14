Chargers Announce Season Ticket Prices

The Chargers have announced season ticket prices for their return to Los Angeles, where they will play the next two years at 30,000-seat StubHub Center in Carson.

The team said Tuesday that prices for season tickets range from $70 to $375 per game depending on seating locations. Season tickets to all home games range from $700 to $3,750.

Next season's NFL schedule will be released in April, but the Chargers will host Philadelphia, Washington, Buffalo, Cleveland, Miami, Kansas City, Oakland and Denver.

The Chargers are calling StubHub Center "the NFL's most intimate venue."

Fans can join the waitlist for season tickets by placing a fully refundable $100 deposit at FightForLA.com. The deposit grants priority status to buy season tickets for games in Carson as well as for the new stadium in Inglewood, which the Chargers will share with the Rams starting in 2019.