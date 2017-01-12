Chargers Move to Los Angeles: What's Next?

SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 01: The defense of the San Diego Chargers takes the field en route to their 37-27 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs during their NFL game at Qualcomm Stadium on January 1, 2017 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Donald Miralle/Getty Images)

After the Chargers announced plans to relocate the team to Los Angeles, the team launched its new website detailing what's in store for the Los Angeles Chargers and a new campaign to "Fight for LA." If you're a Chargers fan, here's what you need to know about the team's plans moving forward.

"Fight for LA"

The Chargers played their first season in Los Angeles in 1960, but called San Diego home for 56 years. Now, with plans to return to the City of Angels, Owner and Chairman of the Chargers Dean Spanos acknowledged in a statement that the "organization has a tremendous amount of work to do."

"We must get back to winning. And we must make a meaningful contribution, not just on the field, but off the field as a leader and champion for the community," Spanos said in the statement. "The Chargers are determined to fight for LA and we are excited to get started."

Shortly after plans to move were confirmed Thursday morning with a letter from Spanos, the team launched a new website emphasizing a team campaign to "Fight for LA," which the team hopes will demonstrate the Chargers' and the Spanos family's commitment to "earn the respect and loyalty of Los Angeles football fans," read a Chargers statement.

"Our ultimate goal is to bring L.A. a Super Bowl championship," said John Spanos, president of football operations for the team, in a statement. "When we say we will fight for L.A., this is the essence of our pledge."

The team went five and 11 last season in the AFC West.

New Logo

Shortly after the announcement, the Chargers unveiled its new logo and changed the logos on its social media accounts as well.

The letters "LA" are shown in white on a navy background, and the end of the "L" turns into the Chargers' iconic lightning bolt.

The Chargers' New Home

The team will play at the StubHub Center in Carson until a new stadium, which will serve as the home for the Los Angeles Rams and the Chargers, is built at Hollywood Park in Inglewood.

StubHub Center is located on the California State University Dominguez Hills campus in Carson. "Capacity for Chargers games at StubHub Center will be 30,000 seats, with approximately 3,000 premium and field seats, 46 suites, 16 cabanas, and 10,000 on-site parking spaces," according to the Chargers.

The team's future home is being constructed on the former site of the Hollywood Park racetrack in Inglewood.

The stadium, with an estimated capacity of about 80,000, is expected to include 275 luxury suites, more than 16,000 premium seats and have nearly 3 million square feet of usable space. The overall project has a price tag estimated at about $2.6 billion.

LA Rams Stadium Development in Inglewood

Season Tickets

The team's website gave fans the option to place a refundable $100 deposit to "secure an opportunity" to purchase season tickets, the website reads.

"The fully-refundable $100 deposit allows fans to reserve up to four seats at StubHub Center, ensures priority status for 2017 Chargers season tickets, and grants priority status for seats at the new Los Angeles Stadium at Hollywood Park, the future home of the Chargers," read a statement from the team Thursday.

The website noted a spot on the waitlist does not ensure the person placing the deposit will receive season tickets, because tickets will be sold to fans depending on when they joined the waitlist.

"Current Chargers Season Ticket Members will maintain their priority status and are not required to make a deposit," a statement from the team read.

More information about placing a deposit was listed on the Los Angeles Chargers website.

