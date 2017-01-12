Chargers fans were hit with another bolt.

Following the official announcement by the Chargers making the move to Los Angeles, the team also announced season tickets for the 2017 season.

A video posted on the now Los Angeles Chargers Facebook page states:

"Place your refundable $100 depsoit today and get closer to the action than ever before.”

The team will be playing at StubHub Center in Carson, which has the capacity to hold up to 30,000 fans. According to the Chargers website, current season ticket holders will not have to make a deposit.

An email was also sent out to Chargers season ticket holders.

NBC 7 received an email from one Chargers fan that he sent to the team on Thursday in response to being asked to purchase season tickets to StubHub.

His response in part read:

"To paraphrase Ronald Reagan, I'm not leaving the Chargers. The Chargers have left me. I've put up with losing teams year after year. I've put up with suffering through crap coaches like Mike McCoy and Mike Riley and the firings of a 14-2 coach and a Super Bowl coach. I've put up with Ryan Leaf and seeing management jettison talent like Rodney Harrison and Junior Seau and Eric Weddle for no logical reason. I've put up with blown playoff games and constant heartbreak. And yet through all that I've stayed a fan of the San Diego Chargers because they are the team of my town- an iconic part of my identity as a San Diegan. That no longer exists and not even I will put up with this."