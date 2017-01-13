Chargers Will Owe the City of San Diego Millions of Dollars

The Chargers have a contract with the City of San Diego that runs through the 2020 season.

They have a four-month window that begins Feb. 1 and ends May 1 to opt out of the team’s lease at Qualcomm Stadium. If they end the least early, they will pay the City $12 million for the buyout, freeing the Chargers to play in Los Angeles next season.

That doesn't pay off the remaining bond debt that financed a stadium expansion.

On notice of termination, the team will also have to vacate the Murphy Canyon Practice facility.

The Chargers plan to conduct offseason training and minicamp at Chargers Park.

A spokesperson for the City told NBC 7 Thursday, the team would have to vacate by July 31, 2017.