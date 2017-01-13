Chargers Will Owe the City of San Diego Millions of Dollars | NBC Southern California
Chargers Will Owe the City of San Diego Millions of Dollars

Following the announcement the Chargers are moving to Los Angeles, there will be financial penalties

By Mari Payton

    San Diego Chargers relocating to Los Angeles

    The Chargers have a contract with the City of San Diego that runs through the 2020 season.

    They have a four-month window that begins Feb. 1 and ends May 1 to opt out of the team’s lease at Qualcomm Stadium. If they end the least early, they will pay the City $12 million for the buyout, freeing the Chargers to play in Los Angeles next season.

    That doesn't pay off the remaining bond debt that financed a stadium expansion.

    On notice of termination, the team will also have to vacate the Murphy Canyon Practice facility.

    The Chargers plan to conduct offseason training and minicamp at Chargers Park.

    A spokesperson for the City told NBC 7 Thursday, the team would have to vacate by July 31, 2017.

