Officers use a spike strip and the PIT maneuver to stop a man suspected of stealing a car. Watch raw video from Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017. (Published 4 hours ago)

A driver led officers on a back-and-forth pursuit through Los Angeles County Thursday morning after a report of a stolen vehicle.

The pursuit began east of downtown Los Angeles, then headed south on the 5 Freeway into the Norwalk area. The driver of the white 1994 Honda Accord circled back on the 5 Freeway and dodged traffic on the freeway into East Los Angeles.

The driver, who appeared to be wearing headphones when he was taken into custody, surrendered on a street in Boyle Heights after running over a spike strip deployed by officers.