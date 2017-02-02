A driver led officers on a back-and-forth pursuit through Los Angeles County Thursday morning after a report of a stolen vehicle.
The pursuit began east of downtown Los Angeles, then headed south on the 5 Freeway into the Norwalk area. The driver of the white 1994 Honda Accord circled back on the 5 Freeway and dodged traffic on the freeway into East Los Angeles.
The driver, who appeared to be wearing headphones when he was taken into custody, surrendered on a street in Boyle Heights after running over a spike strip deployed by officers.
