Watch: Spike Strip Ends Pursuit Up and Down Los Angeles County | NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x
Southern California Pursuits

Southern California Pursuits

Coverage and raw video of Southern California's wild pursuits

Watch: Spike Strip Ends Pursuit Up and Down Los Angeles County

The pursuit began after a report of a stolen vehicle east of downtown Los Angeles

By Jonathan Lloyd

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Officers use a spike strip and the PIT maneuver to stop a man suspected of stealing a car. Watch raw video from Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017. (Published 4 hours ago)

    A driver led officers on a back-and-forth pursuit through Los Angeles County Thursday morning after a report of a stolen vehicle.

    The pursuit began east of downtown Los Angeles, then headed south on the 5 Freeway into the Norwalk area. The driver of the white 1994 Honda Accord circled back on the 5 Freeway and dodged traffic on the freeway into East Los Angeles.

    The driver, who appeared to be wearing headphones when he was taken into custody, surrendered on a street in Boyle Heights after running over a spike strip deployed by officers. 

    Published 4 hours ago | Updated 3 hours ago

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices