Woman Attacked With Hammer, Butcher Knife at Chatsworth McDonald's

By Heather Navarro

    A man attacked a woman with a butcher knife and a hammer at a Chatsworth McDonald's Tuesday, April 18, 2017.

    A man attacked a woman with a hammer and butcher knife at a Chatsworth McDonald's Tuesday night, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

    LAPD responded to the call at 6 p.m. after a woman was attacked at a Chatsworth McDonald's. 

    Angel Rios, 20, was taken into custody in the 7400 block of Canoga Avenue in Canoga Park, LAPD said. He was accused of attacking the woman who was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

    LAPD was treating the attack as an attempted murder.

    No other information was immediately available.  

