Child Found Wandering Fullerton Streets Early Sunday Morning

A child was found wandering the streets barefoot in Orange County early Sunday morning and now police are asking for the public’s help in identifying him.

The boy was found around 2:30 a.m. at the intersection of Basque Avenue and Southgate Avenue in Fullerton, police said.

The child is between 2 and 3 years old. He's of Middle Eastern or Indian descent, 3 feet tall and weighs 35 pounds. He has short black hair, brown eyes and was wearing a white striped T-shirt, silver colored sweatpants and no shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fullerton Police Department at 714-738-6716.



