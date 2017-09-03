Child Found Wandering Fullerton Streets Early Sunday Morning - NBC Southern California
Child Found Wandering Fullerton Streets Early Sunday Morning

Police are hoping to identify the 2 to 3-year-old child

By Whitney Irick

    Fullerton Police Department
    A child was found wandering the streets in Orange County on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017.

    A child was found wandering the streets barefoot in Orange County early Sunday morning and now police are asking for the public’s help in identifying him.

    The boy was found around 2:30 a.m. at the intersection of Basque Avenue and Southgate Avenue in Fullerton, police said.

    The child is between 2 and 3 years old. He's of Middle Eastern or Indian descent, 3 feet tall and weighs 35 pounds. He has short black hair, brown eyes and was wearing a white striped T-shirt, silver colored sweatpants and no shoes.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fullerton Police Department at 714-738-6716.

