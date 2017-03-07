Thanks to up-and-coming basketball player Lamelo Ball's superstar game =-- he scored a whopping 92 points -- a Chino Hills teen named Lexi received her heart transplant Sunday, March 5, 2017.

A student from Chino Hills High School received the heart transplant she needed Sunday after a classmate got the word out about her condition when he scored 92 points during an amazing run at a basketball game last month.

Chino Hills High School sophomore LaMelo Ball scored 92 points against Los Osos High School on Feb. 7 after hearing from his coach that classmate Lexi Anderson had been hospitalized and was in critical condition. He led the team to a 146-123 victory -- a Chino High all-time record.

Ball said his performance is "probably not going to happen again." He realized the importance of that game during the third quarter.

After the game, Ball sent out a tweet that read, "92 points #love4lexi." It was favorited and retweeted thousands of times.

High School Basketball Player Scores 92 Points

Ball is the younger brother of UCLA standout Lonzo Ball, who is expected to be a lottery pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. LaMelo Ball is also expected join the Bruins during his college years.