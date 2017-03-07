Chino Hills Basketball Player Helps Classmate Get Heart Transplant | NBC Southern California
Chino Hills Basketball Player Helps Classmate Get Heart Transplant

He scored 92 points during the basketball game that helped get the word out on his classmate's condition.

By Gordon Tokumatsu

    Thanks to up-and-coming basketball player Lamelo Ball's superstar game =-- he scored a whopping 92 points -- a Chino Hills teen named Lexi received her heart transplant Sunday, March 5, 2017.

    A student from Chino Hills High School received the heart transplant she needed Sunday after a classmate got the word out about her condition when he scored 92 points during an amazing run at a basketball game last month.

    Chino Hills High School sophomore LaMelo Ball scored 92 points against Los Osos High School on Feb. 7 after hearing from his coach that classmate Lexi Anderson had been hospitalized and was in critical condition. He led the team to a 146-123 victory -- a Chino High all-time record.

    Ball said his performance is "probably not going to happen again." He realized the importance of that game during the third quarter.

    After the game, Ball sent out a tweet that read, "92 points #love4lexi." It was favorited and retweeted thousands of times.

    Ball is the younger brother of UCLA standout Lonzo Ball, who is expected to be a lottery pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. LaMelo Ball is also expected join the Bruins during his college years.

