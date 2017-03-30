Chow Chow Muzzled With Rubber Band Found Wandering Streets

A Chow Chow with a rubber band bound around his snout was found on the streets of Pomona, and now the vets caring for the dog are looking for his owner Thursday, March 30, 2017.

A Chow Chow mix pup was discovered to be the victim of incredible suffering after the 3-year-old dog's snout was muzzled tightly with a rubber band for what appeared to a long time in Southern California.

A good Samaritan found the dog in the 500 block of Pasadena Avenue in the city of Pomona Tuesday. The pup was brought in to the Inland Valley Humane Society and SPCA for treatment.

The rubber band bound around the dog’s muzzle required immediate medical attention.

Shelter workers were calling the dog Caleb in the meantime as no collar, tags or microchip was found. The Inland Valley Humane Society and SPCA were searching for the owner and considering the case animal cruelty.

Caleb was in stable condition Thursday.