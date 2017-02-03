For nine days in February 2013, former Los Angeles Police Department officer Christopher Dorner waged what he called “unconventional and asymmetrical warfare” against those he blamed for his dismissal from the force four years earlier. During his killing rampage, Dorner killed an officer and a deputy and an Orange County couple. Dorner died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound inside a Big Bear cabin after a shootout with authorities. Four years later, we take a look at the survivors and victims left in his wake.

