 Christopher Dorner Victims Four Years After Shootings, Manhunt | NBC Southern California
Manifesto for Murder

Coverage of a series of shooting deaths involving a fired LAPD officer's revenge plot

Christopher Dorner Victims Four Years After Shootings, Manhunt

By Whitney Irick and Kristina Bugante

15 minutes ago

For nine days in February 2013, former Los Angeles Police Department officer Christopher Dorner waged what he called “unconventional and asymmetrical warfare” against those he blamed for his dismissal from the force four years earlier. During his killing rampage, Dorner killed an officer and a deputy and an Orange County couple. Dorner died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound inside a Big Bear cabin after a shootout with authorities. Four years later, we take a look at the survivors and victims left in his wake.

Read our interactive timeline and map to remember the manhunt and the victims in the tragedy.

