Firefighters assess the damage made to the front of a Circle K in Fullerton after a suspected DUI driver crashed into it Tuesday, March 28, 2017.

A man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after he crashed his truck late Tuesday into a Circle K in Fullerton.

The crash was reported at 11:45 p.m. in the 900 block of North Placentia Avenue, according to Fullerton police.

The driver managed to remove himself from the truck after it crashed into the convenience store, which was open at the time. The front glass windows of the store were completely damaged.

No patrons inside were injured.