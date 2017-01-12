Cirque du Soleil's 'Avatar'-Inspired Adventure

Screen-seen movies sometimes bound onto the stage in the form of musicals and dramatic plays. Far rarer is the blockbuster film that finds fresh expression in circus-surreal acrobatics, before-your-very-eyes set design, and the singular stagecraft that hails from Cirque du Soleil. But that's just what's happening in "TORUK — The First Flight," the recently debuted production inspired by James Cameron's "Avatar." It's twirls, leaps, and finds its Pandoran adventure at The Forum through Sunday, Jan. 15.