Pitcher Clayton Kershaw #22 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts after giving up a three-run home run to Giancarlo Stanton #27 of the Miami Marlins during the sixth inning of a baseball game at Dodger Stadium on April 26, 2016 in Anaheim, California.(Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES – The Miami Marlins hung five runs on Clayton Kershaw in the sixth inning and defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 6-3 on Tuesday night at Chavez Ravine.

The three-time Cy Young Award winner breezed through the first five innings –retiring 15 of the first 16 batters he faced -- but ran into trouble in the sixth after former Dodger, Miguel Rojas, hit a broken bat, bloop double to left field.

"It all happened quick," Kershaw said of the inning. "I felt okay tonight, better than I have in the past few starts, but the results weren't there. I had a three to nothing lead and didn't do my job.

Five consecutive hits later, Giancarlo Stanton capped off the comeback with a three-run blast off Kershaw to centerfield, and faster than you can say "Jackie Robinson," the Dodgers went from a three-run lead to trailing 5-3.

"I missed my spot on Stanton and that's what he does, he makes you pay for mistakes like that," Kershaw said. "Everything you're not supposed to do I did that inning."

L.A. jumped out to an early lead in the first inning after Marlins starter Tom Koehler lost control of his fastball, throwing not one, but two, wild pitches as he brought home the game's first two runs.

Kershaw helped his own cause in the bottom of the fourth when he hit an RBI double off Koehler scoring Carl Crawford from first.

"I got a couple fastballs and put the ball in the right spot," Kershaw said of his 2-for-2 start at the plate. "I get lucky every once in a while."

Koehler (2-2) won his second straight start, allowing three runs (two earned) on three hits with four walks and three strikeouts in five innings of work.

The L.A. offense went anemic from there as the Marlins bullpen shut down the Dodgers for the second consecutive game.

Stanton homered for the third consecutive game and now has eight home runs with 20 RBI in 17 career games at Dodger Stadium.

"Right place, right time," joked Stanton of his homer. "Gotta be on time for the heater. I don't think I'm satisfied yet though, I need a few more."

Christian Yelich went 3-for-5 with an RBI and two runs scored and is now batting .371 on the season.

Kershaw (2-1) recorded his first loss of the season, and had nearly as many strikeouts (10) as the Fish had hits (11). The southpaw allowed five runs on seven hits, with no walks in seven innings.

"Through the first five innings you think he's going to throw a shutout," Dodgers' manager Dave Roberts said of Kershaw. "But it turned quickly."

The Dodgers lost back-to-back games at home for the first time this season and their run of consecutive series wins will come to an end at four. The best L.A. can do is split the series.

Players of the Game

Giancarlo Stanton: Three-run homer.

Christian Yelich: 3-for-5, an RBI and two runs scored.

Three Takeaways:

1. Earthquake Relief: The Dodgers raised $10,000 for the Red Cross' relief efforts after earthquakes rattled Ecuador and Japan this month. Before the game, Kenta Maeda, Yasiel Puig, Jaime Jarrin and Dave Roberts signed autographs for fans with all the proceeds going to the relief effort.

#Dodgers helping raise funds for earthquake relief in Japan and #Ecuador today. 🇯🇵🇪🇨❤️ pic.twitter.com/YSaCJVbCDZ — Yvonne Carrasco (@yvonnecarrasco) April 27, 2016

2. First Inning Fuel: The Dodgers scored two more runs in the first inning on Wednesday and now have 19 runs scored in the first in 21 games to start the season.

After a 2-walk, error, 2-wild-pitch, 2-run first inning, the Dodgers offense has only been a slow drip against Koehler — Eric Stephen (@truebluela) April 27, 2016

3. Suzuki Samurai: Ichiro Suzuki hit a pinch-hit single in the eighth inning for his 2,943rd career hit, tying him with Frank Robinson for 33rd all-time.

Ichiro has 2,943 hits, tied with Frank Robinson at No. 33 on all-time MLB hit list. He didn't make MLB debut until 27. — Bill Shaikin (@BillShaikin) April 27, 2016

Up Next:

Marlins (8-11): Miami rookie, Justin Nicolino has been called up from Triple-A New Orleans to make his 2016 season debut.

Dodgers (12-9): Scott Kazmir heads to the mound for the hometown team as he looks to lower his 6.63 ERA on Wednesday at 7:10PM