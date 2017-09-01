Clayton Kershaw #22 of the Los Angeles Dodgers pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park on September 1, 2017 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images)

He's baaaaack!

Clayton Kershaw threw six scoreless innings as the Los Angeles Dodgers slipped past the San Diego Padres, 1-0, to snap their five-game losing streak on Friday night at Petco Park.

Kershaw was activated off the disabled list before the game and made his first start since July 23, a span of 40 days between starts.

Thankfully, the three-time Cy Young Award winner picked up right where he left off, surrendering just two hits with no walks and seven strikeouts, in six shutout innings against San Diego.

Kershaw (16-2), only had one three-ball count in the entire game, and did not allow a ball in play to leave the infield.

Not only was the Southpaw dominant in his return, he was efficient, allowing just two infield singles as he cruised through six innings on just 70 pitches to lower his ERA to 1.95 on the season.

"Efficiency-wise I think it was as good as you could have expected or hoped," Kershaw said of his return to the mound. "Tonight was definitely a good step in the right direction. I'm getting as close to normal as you can get. I felt good."

Lost in the excitement of Kershaw's return to the mound, was his unbeaten streak in consecutive starts, which has now reached 16. The last time Kershaw lost was on May 6th.

The 16-game winning streak when Kershaw starts is the longest in franchise history, surpassing Hall of Famer Dazzy Vance's 15 consecutive starts without a loss from Jull 11-Sept. 14, 1924.

Since May 6, Kershaw is 12-0 with a 1.70 ERA striking out 131 batters against just 21 walks.

"I didn't expect him to be that sharp to be quite honest," said Dodgers' manager Dave Roberts. "But you can never underestimate him. He was on point."

Kershaw has also won his last 12 consecutive starts, the longest streak in the Majors, and the longest in franchise history since Burt Hooton won 12 in-a-row in 1975.

The Dodgers scored their only run in the top of the sixth inning as Justin Turner and Cody Bellinger kicked things off with back-to-back singles against Padres' rookie Dinelson Lamet.

Lamet struck out Yasmani Grandal and induced an infield fly to Yasiel Puig, but Chase Utley singled up the middle to knock in the Dodgers only run.

"I was just trying to put the ball in play at that point and find a hole. Luckily, it did," said Utley of the game's only run. "But the real story is Clayton. Having him back is something we definitely need and guys were excited to have him back. He looked like the Clayton of old."

Lamet (7-6), left the game as the hard-luck loser, allowing just one run on six hits with three walks and 10 strikeouts in six strong innings.

"He kept us off balance," Roberts said of Lamet. "There was some unfamiliarity there. But if you look at his starts in the past, he's had some good starts. We didn't get a whole lot of swings off him."

Kenley Jansen—wearing gold Nike Air Jodan's—retired the side in the bottom of the ninth for his 36th save of the season.

Jansen's 36 saves are tied with Colorado Rockies closer, Greg Holland, for the National League lead in saves and is just five shy of Tampa Bay Rays closer, Alex Colome for the MLB lead.

Following their first sweep this season at the hands of the Snakes, and a season-high five-game losing streak, the Dodgers turned the page and got back in the win column with a win over San Diego.

It's possible that San Diego is the perfect medicine for what's been ailing the Dodgers as of late, as Los Angeles is 10-3 against the Friars this season and 5-1 at Petco Park.

Overall, the Dodgers are 40-22 against San Diego since 2011, tied for the fourth best record against a division opponent in the National League over that span.

Call 'Em Up:

Rosters expanded on Sept. 1 and the Dodgers called up a handful of players from Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Rob Segedin, Alex Verdugo, O'Koyea Dickson, Andre Ethier and Wilmer Font were all called up before the game.

Verdugo made his MLB debut and started in centerfield. Ethier made his 2017 Dodger debut with a pinch-hit appearance in the seventh inning.

Up Next:

The Dodgers will play their first doubleheader of the 2017 season on Saturday as Brock Stewart will be called up from OKC before the game and start in the first of two at 12:40PM PST opposite LHP Clayton Richard.

Yu Darvish will make the start in the second game with the Padres starter to be determined. First pitch is scheduled for 7:1-0 PM PST.

