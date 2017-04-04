San Diego Padres starter Clayton Richard throws a pitch to the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, April 4, 2017, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ryan Kang)

The Dodgers still can't hit lefties.

Clayton Richard threw eight shutout innings and the San Diego Padres blanked the Los Angeles Dodgers, 4-0 on Tuesday night at Dodger Season.

Last season the Los Angeles Dodgers had the worst batting average against left-handed pitchers (.213) than any of the 30 teams in the Major Leagues.

In the offseason, the front office aggressively tried to fix that problem by acquiring right-handers with a long history of success against southpaws.

Two of those players were in the starting lineup on Tuesday in the second game of the season.

Franklin Gutierrez—who was signed by Los Angeles on a one-year deal as a free agent—started in left field and Logan Forsythe—who was acquired in a trade with the Rays—started at second base.

"We got him here to hit left-handed pitching," Dodgers' manager Dave Roberts said of Gutierrez in the Spring.

Despite the additions of Gutierrez and Forsythe, the Dodgers carried over last season's struggles by going scoreless against San Diego.

The deathblow to the Dodgers was their inability to hit with runners on base. Los Angeles grounded into a total of four double plays in the game, and at one point four in six innings.

Clayton Richard loves No. 3️⃣, but he's been turning 2️⃣ all night. pic.twitter.com/lQXvqw9IPc — San Diego Padres (@Padres) April 5, 2017

Just for good measure, the Padres threw another lefty, reliever Brad Hand, out of the pen for a scoreless ninth inning.

Yangervis Solarte was 2-for-4 with a single, home run and two RBI as the Padres avenged their landslide loss, 14-3, to the boys in blue on Opening Day. Wil Myers was also 2-for-4 with an RBI for the Padres.

💥 Solarte's homer left the yard at 101 mph! #LetsGoPadrespic.twitter.com/6v1kRloALd — San Diego Padres (@Padres) April 5, 2017

In his MLB debut last season at Petco Park, Kenta Maeda hit a home run and shutout the Padres, 3-0, to earn his first big league victory.

Things didn't quite go so well on Tuesday as Maeda (0-1) suffered his first loss of the newborn season, allowing three runs on six hits with two walks and four strikeouts in five innings.

Richard (1-0) allowed no runs on five hits with two walks and five strikeouts in eight scoreless innings of work.

Up Next:

Padres: Trevor Cahill takes the hill for San Diego on Wednesday at 7:10PM PST.

Dodgers: Rich Hill makes his first start of the season after a successful second half with Los Angeles in 2016.