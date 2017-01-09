Clemson vs. Alabama Memes: The Best Jokes and Images as the Tigers Shock the Crimson Tide, 35-31, to Win National Championship | NBC Southern California
Clemson vs. Alabama Memes: The Best Jokes and Images as the Tigers Shock the Crimson Tide, 35-31, to Win National Championship

The best jokes and images from the College Football Playoff National Championship Game as the Clemson Tigers avenged last season's loss with a 35-31 comeback victory over the Crimson Tide.

By Michael Duarte

    Tom Pennington/Getty Images
    Quarterback Deshaun Watson #4 of the Clemson Tigers is tackled short of the first down by linebacker Reuben Foster #10 and defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick #29 of the Alabama Crimson Tide during the third quarter of the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship Game at Raymond James Stadium on January 9, 2017 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

    Revenge is sweet. 

    The Clemson Times avenged last season's title game in the round two as they came from behind to shock the Alabama Crimson Tide 35-31, on Monday night in Tampa Bay. 

    DeSaun Watson threw a touchdown pass to Hunter Renfrow with :01 second left on the clock, on what will be the final pass attempt of the quarterback's illustrious college career. 

    Throughout the game, fans on social media shared their favorite images and jokes, from former Crimson Tide running back, Derrick Henry's hair, to the hashtag heard round the world in #MuscleRef, we look back at the best jokes from the 2017 National Championship Game.

    My 4th quarter prediction for tonight #bama #clemson #nationalchampionship

    A photo posted by Braden Brown (@brownbk2) on

    Derrick Henry lives next door to Martin and Gina. #alabama #nationalchampionship

    A photo posted by Robert Littal BSO (@blacksportsonline) on

    😂😂😂 (via @kirk.cousins/Twitter)

    A photo posted by NFL (@nfl) on

    The internet. #StillUndefeated #DerrickHenry #Bama

    A photo posted by reginavjackson (@reginavjackson) on

    28-24 #Clemson leads over #Bama

    A photo posted by FapNSports +18 (@fapnsports) on

    #Clemson #Alabama #CFBPlayoff #GoFrogs

    A photo posted by Mercedes Holland Jackson (@supercedes) on

