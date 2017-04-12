Willie Cauley-Stein #00 of the Sacramento Kings loses the ball as he falls in front of Blake Griffin #32 and DeAndre Jordan #6 of the LA Clippers during the first half at Staples Center on April 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

There's no place like home.

The Los Angeles Clippers locked down home court advantage for their first round date with the Utah Jazz by beating the Sacramento Kings, 115-95, in their final home game of the regular season at Staples Center.

Los Angeles made sure not to let this one slip away after they famously blew an 18-point lead in the final few minutes of a 98-97 loss to the Kings on March 26 at Staples.

The Clippers finished the regular season with a record of 51-31, an identical mark as the Jazz, but L.A. holds the tiebreaker by winning the season series with Utah 3-1.

All five starters scored in double-figures with J.J. Redick leading the way with 18 points. DeAndre Jordan also had 18 points with 17 rebounds, his 41st double-double of the season.

Jordan finished the season with a career-best field goal percentage of nearly 72 percent, the second-highest single-season mark in NBA history behind Wilt Chamberlain's 72.7 percent mark in 1972-73.

Chris Paul had 17 points and 9 assists, Blake Griffin had 15 points, nine rebounds and eight assists, and Luc Richard Mbah a Moute chipped in 14.

Jamal Crawford scored 13 points off the bench, giving the Clippers six players in double-figures.

Two milestones were reached in the game as Doc Rivers became the all-time franchise leader in wins for a head coach with 216, and shooting guard J.J. Redick set the franchise record for most three-pointers in a single season with 201.

��3rd straight year of 200 triples for @JJRedick!�� pic.twitter.com/r5gOiEZtST — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) April 13, 2017

Willie Cauley-Stein scored 19 points to lead Sacramento, Buddy Hield had 16 and UCLA alum, Aaron Afflalo had 18.

Paul Pierce played in his last regular season game of his career, and was rewarded with a video tribute in the fourth quarter.

With less than three minutes remaining, and the Clippers up 21, fans at Staples Center chanted "We Want Paul," prompting Doc Rivers to insert the 19-year-veteran into the game.

Paul Pierce checks into the game for the final time. #ItTakesEverythingpic.twitter.com/eQvPbSdh11 — Michael J. Duarte (@michaeljduarte) April 13, 2017

"That was nice, because Paul had no interest in going in," said heac coach Doc Rivers of the chants. "Paul plans on playing a lot more this year, and I like his thought, and that was great for Paul as well.

L.A. ends the season as the hottest team in the NBA with seven consecutive victories and eleven victories in their last 13 games. In fact, without last second mistakes to the Kings and Mavericks, the Clippers would be riding a 13-game winning streak.

Austin Rivers missed his eighth straight game with a strained left hamstring and he is expected to miss Games 1 and 2 at Staples Center.

"Missing that many games and with a hamstring it will be tough for him whenever he does come back," said Rivers who expects his son to be back around Games 3 and 4 in Salt Lake City.

Up Next:

The Clippers will host the Utah Jazz in the first round of the NBA Playoffs on Saturday at 7:30PM PST.