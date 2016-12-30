Los Angeles Clippers star DeAndre Jordan has parted ways with his stylish Pacific Palisades mansion, selling the seaside estate for $11.75 million, according to a report.

Jordan purchased the residence for $12.7 million in cash last year, meaning he lost about $1 million in the sale, the Los Angeles Times reports.

Completed in 2015, the traditional-style home was built for entertaining. It features a home theater with stadium seating and a 130-inch screen, game room, temperature-controlled wine room, indoor spa, mud room, gym, pool, putting green, fire pits and — surprise — a half basketball court.

Other amenities include an elevator, three-car garage and sweeping city-to-ocean views. The mansion boasts seven bedrooms and 10 bathrooms on 10,500 square feet of living space. Take a look: