DeAndre Jordan #6 of the Los Angeles Clippers dunks the ball over Pau Gasol #16 of the San Antonio Spurs during the game at Staples Center on December 22, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Now that's not in the Holiday Spirit.

Los Angeles Clippers center was naughty on Thursday night at Staples Center when he threw down a thunderous dunk on San Antonio Spurs center Pau Gasol.

Despite playing for the Lakers for seven years where he saw Jordan four times a year, not to mention just down the hall in the Clippers locker room, the Spanish center decided it was a good idea to contest Jordan at the rim as he came running down the lane.

Unfortunately, things didn't work out for Gasol and Jordan did what he does best, and destroyed the 36-year-old veteran.

Gasol shrugged it off, but fans of the Clippers continued to retweet the dunk on Twitter, stating that DJ just forced Pau into early retirement.

In any event, here's the video of the poster worthy dunk.