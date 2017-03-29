DeAndre Jordan #6 and Blake Griffin #32 of the LA Clippers collide for a rebound between Jason Smith #14 and Ian Mahinmi #28 of the Washington Wizards during the first half at Staples Center on March 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

The Clippers definitely know how to keep it interesting.

Los Angeles lost a 19-point lead late in the fourth quarter, but escaped with a 133-124 win over the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night at Staples Center.

For the first time in franchise history, four of the Clippers starters each scored over 20 points as Blake Griffin, DeAndre Jordan, Chris Paul and J.J. Redick combined for 107 total points.

Redick led the way in his first game back from an ankle injury, scoring a team-high 31 points connecting on 7-of-11 from beyond the arc.

Griffin fell one assist shy of a triple-double, finishing the game with 26 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists. DeAndre Jordan had 23 points and 18 rebounds for his 36th double-double of the season.

In a matchup of two of the NBA's top point guards, Chris Paul posted 27 points and 13 assists, compared to the Wizards' John Wall who had a game-high 41 points and eight assists.

The backcourt combination of Wall and Bradley Beal combined for 68 points.

The Clippers gave their fans a brief moment of déjà vu early in the fourth quarter when the Wizards quickly erased a 19-point deficit, cutting the lead to just six before Doc Rivers took a timeout and inserted all his starters.

On Sunday, the Clippers coughed up a 15-point lead in the final five minutes in a monumental collapse against the Sacramento Kings.

For the second straight game, the Clippers' bench struggled to play with the lead, posting a combined -27 when they were on the court, compared to a +65 for the starters.

The Wizards had most of the morning to soak up some of the Southern California sunshine after defeating the Lakers, 119-108, a night prior.

The Clippers kept pace with the Utah Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder who each won on the night. The Jazz currently hold the fourth seed in the Western Conference, 1.5 games ahead of the Clippers who are in fifth, just one game ahead of the Thunder who sit in sixth.

Please refresh this page for more updates, stats, and player reactions…