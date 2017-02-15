Raymond Felton #2 of the LA Clippers steals the ball from Dennis Schroder #17 of the Atlanta Hawks during the first half of a game at Staples Center on February 15, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

Blake Griffin scored 17 points and the Los Angeles Clippers handed the city of Atlanta their second heartbreaking loss in as many weeks, 99-84, over the Hawks on Wednesday night at Staples Center.

The reigning NBA Player of the Week continued his assault on opposing teams as Griffin finished with nine assists, five rebounds and two blocks in just 29 minutes of action.

The matchup was touted as a battle between two of the NBA's top big men, but it was the Clippers' guards who stole the show, making 14 three-pointers from beyond the arc (That's a lot of Bingos).

Two triples in the 1st for @JJRedick. 🎯🎯 End of 1:

LAC 21 | ATL 22#ItTakesEverythingpic.twitter.com/PXUioIhtvR — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) February 16, 2017

However, DeAndre Jordan (16) and Dwight Howard (15) went toe-to-toe when it came to cleaning up on the glass as the duo combined for 31 rebounds in the game.

The play of the game came at the end of the half when Griffin took an ill-advised shot, but he was bailed out by Jordan who caught the ball in midair and dunked it home at the buzzer.

After a competitive first quarter that saw the Hawks lead by a point, the Clippers opened up the game, and cruised the remainder of the way, leading by as many as 22 points in the second half.

J.J. Redick had 15 points on five three-point shots as five Clippers' players scored in double figures.

Dennis Schroeder led Atlanta with 15 points and Tim Hardaway Jr. chipped in 11. The Hawks lone All-Star, Paul Millsap was held to just eight points on the night.

The Clippers ride into the All-Star break on a four-game win streak and will open up in Oakland against the Golden State Warriors on February 23.

It was a star-studded affair at Staples Center as Floyd Mayweather, Mariah Carey, Anthony Anderson, Kid Ink and Billy Crystal all were spotted courtside.