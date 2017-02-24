Chris Paul #3 of the LA Clippers is guarded by Kawhi Leonard #2 of the San Antonio Spurs during the first half at Staples Center on February 24, 2017 in Los Angeles, California

CP3 has returned!

After missing the last five weeks with a torn ligament in his left thumb, Chris Paul returned to the court, but the Los Angeles Clippers dropped their second straight game, 105-97, to the San Antonio Spurs on Friday night at Staples Center.

The Clippers' floor general scored 17 points, grabbed six rebounds and dished out five assists in his return to action, but L.A. faded in the second half, with fatigue a factor coming off a back-to-back in Oakland against the Golden State Warriors the night prior.

Blake Griffin led all scorers with a game-high 29 points.

Kawhi Leonard had 21 to lead the Spurs and Pau Gasol scored 17 off the bench in his first court action since he fractured his hand last month.

The loss drops the Clippers to a full game behind the Utah Jazz for fourth place in the Western Conference standings.