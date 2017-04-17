Coachella in the City

Find your "Nochella" cocktail, poolside, right here in LA and only three hours from Indio.

"FOMO" is the modern catch-all term for Fear of Missing Out, though, of course, the concept of feeling far outside the fun loop has existed since the dawn of fun and the beginning of loops.

It's what many a music maven has been feeling now that the Coachella Music & Arts Festival has officially kicked off, what with the Instagram photos and the detail-driven concert reviews and the hourly texts from friends who made it out to the Indio-based scene to end all scenes.

But there are other versions of FOMO in this world, such as GAHBI, which loosely translates as Glad At Home But Intrigued. The FOMO is only lightly felt, because you're fine with not going to the big happening, and yet... you'd like a wee taste of the GAHBI-inspiring event, as long as you can be in your own bed that night.

A taste arrived a couple of weekends back, at Broke LA, but there are still a few Coachella-lite larks around Los Angeles, depending upon what your hankering might be.

Is it for a beverage? W Los Angeles — West Beverly Hills and STK Los Angeles have a few "Nochella" cocktails on the menu, like the Perfect Illusion, an orange-y homage to "the first lady of pop, Lady Gaga, The Recipe, a non-alcoholic tribute to Kendrick Lamar, and Cucumber Creep, an ode to Radiohead.

They're available on April 17 and again from April 21 through 23, 2017.

Is your hankering for a relaxing treatment? Look to Ciel Spa at SLS, in Beverly Hills, which has a Coachella Recovery Package on the menu. It's on through Friday, April 28, and it includes a couple of different combos, with treatments like custom facials and aromatherapy massages in the mix.

Even if you didn't go to Coachella, and don't need to "recover," you can still pretend like you did, and do, right here in the city, via a few luxe treatments.

Do you want to see bands, after the fact? Discover Los Angeles has a rundown on where to see Coachella bands around town or near town. Find what venue Honne and Phantogram are playing and go get your GAHBI on.

Want to just sit on your couch and watch the festival from afar? That's called #couchella, and many FOMO-less people around SoCal comfily attired in pajamas and lounge wear are participating.

Or perhaps you'll go next year? We're just 361 days out, give or take, depending on the official dates, which for now are gossamer and unconfirmed and sure to be talked about, heatedly, as soon as Coachella 2017 wraps.

Copyright NBC Owned Television Stations