Fire-rescue personnel cleared dirt and stabilized a wall that fell on a worker Wednesday Jan. 18, 2017 in Sherman Oaks.

Firefighters rescued a worker who was trapped under a collapsed cement block wall at a residence Tuesday in Sherman Oaks.

The worker suffered non-life threatening injuries when he was pinned between the wall and a mound of dirt at a property in the 4200 block of Las Cruces Drive. Los Angeles fire-rescue personnel removed dirt and debris, stabilized the wall and creating enough space to lift the worker to safety.

