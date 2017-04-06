Community Aims to Save South LA Urban Garden

Ron Finley is working to grow a nourishing food culture in South Central LA's "food prison." The "guerrilla gardener" plants vegetable gardens and runs a non-profit gardening program.

The "Gangsta Garden," is a lush spot of green in a sea of fast food restaurants in South Los Angeles. The garden, which has been situated at Exposition Boulevard and Chesapeake Avenue since 2010, is the brainchild of urban garden advocate Ron Finley.

But last November, Strategic Acquisitions Inc. bought the land and, ordered Finley cease operation unless he could purchase the property for $500,000, KPCC reports.

Community members rallied to support Finley and the Garden. A GoFundMe page has raised over $450,000 since its launch two months ago.

Other healthy food advocates are voicing their support for Finley. Nell Newman, the co-founder of Newman’s Own Organics, and John Foraker, president of Annie’s Homegrown started a petition asking LA Mayor Eric Garcetti and Strategic Acquisitions to stop the eviction process and accept the funds raised so far as a down payment on the property. The petition has over 55,000 signatures.

If you would like to donate to a GoFundMe account set up to help the garden, you may do so here. Note that GoFundMe deducts 7.9 percent of all funds raised in the form of platform and payment processing charges.

Read more at KPCC