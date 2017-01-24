An unwanted call from five and a half years ago could put $500 in your pocket. But you will have to act by Feb. 1. Chris Chmura reports. (Published Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017)

Consumers Could Be Paid $500 Each for Robocalls

An unwanted call from five and a half years ago could put $500 in your pocket. But you will have to act by Feb. 1.

A group of companies has settled a federal lawsuit alleging they made illegal robo calls between 2011 and 2012. As part of the settlement agreement, consumers who received the autodialed calls are due compensation.

Read about the suit (pdf):

The case centers on calls that, on the surface, appeared to be a political poll. Here’s how the call started:

“Hello, this is John from Political Opinions of America,” the recorded voice said. “You have been carefully selected to participate in a short research survey.”

But then, the message took a turn.

“For participating you’ll receive a free two day cruise for two to the Bahamas,” the man said.

Listen to the call here:

Federal law allows political robo calls. But the suit alleges that these Political Opinions of America calls were actually intended to sell timeshares and vacation club memberships – not gauge the feelings of the American electorate.

And thus, the settlement.

If you received that call between Aug. 1, 2011 and Aug. 31, 2012, you could be eligible for $500 per call.

You probably don’t remember whether a computer called you back then. The good news is: you don’t have to. The lawyers running the case have created a database where you can look up whether the travel companies called you.

Look up your phone number here:

If you find that your number was dialed, you will be required to file a claim to get your $500. You do not want to wait. The deadline is Feb. 1.