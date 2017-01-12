Corey Seager and Dave Roberts Highlight Dodgers 2017 Bobblehead Schedule | NBC Southern California
Corey Seager and Dave Roberts Highlight Dodgers 2017 Bobblehead Schedule

The 2017 MLB season is still a few months away, but the Los Angeles Dodgers are getting fans excited anyway as they announced their ten bobblehead giveaways for the upcoming season.

By Michael Duarte

    Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images
    The Los Angeles Dodgers announced on Wednesday, their 2017 Bobblehead Promotion Schedule.

    Bobble baby, bobble baby, bobble baby, bobble.

    Corey Seager will start things off at the end of April as fans can celebrate his 2016 Rookie of the Year Award as they expand their collection. Newly re-signed Kenley Jansen and Justin Turner will have big heads in 2017, as will Joc Pederson, Andre Ethier and Dave Roberts who won the NL Manager of the Year Award.

    There will be three more bobbleheads still to be determined at the end of the season, and fans can collect a once in a lifetime bobblehead of Clayton Kershaw batting at the end of July.

    The entire schedule of the promotional giveaways and their dates are below:

    Dodger 2017 Bobbleheads:

    DATE                OPP     BOBBLEHEAD              PLAYER                                   
    4/29 Sat        PHI     Bobblehead #1   Corey Seager 2016 NL Rookie of the Year 

    5/10 Wed       PIT      Bobblehead #2            Kenley Jansen

    5/23 Tue        STL     Bobblehead #3            Joc Pederson

    6/6 Tue          WSH   Bobblehead #4            Justin Turner

    6/21 Wed      NYM   Bobblehead #5              Andre Ethier

    7/6 Thu         ARI     Bobblehead #6   Dave Roberts 2016 NL Manager of the Year

    7/26 Wed      MIN    Bobblehead #7             Clayton Kershaw hitting

    8/15 Tue        CHW   Bobblehead #8            TBD

    9/6 Wed         ARI     Bobblehead #9            TBD

    9/26 Tue        SD       Bobblehead #10          TBD

    Fans are encouraged to head over to the Dodgers website and purchase ticket packages that include all ten bobblehead giveaways. 

