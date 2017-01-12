Bobble baby, bobble baby, bobble baby, bobble.

The 2017 MLB season is still a few months away, but the Los Angeles Dodgers are getting fans excited anyway as they announced their ten bobblehead giveaways for the upcoming season.

Corey Seager will start things off at the end of April as fans can celebrate his 2016 Rookie of the Year Award as they expand their collection. Newly re-signed Kenley Jansen and Justin Turner will have big heads in 2017, as will Joc Pederson, Andre Ethier and Dave Roberts who won the NL Manager of the Year Award.

There will be three more bobbleheads still to be determined at the end of the season, and fans can collect a once in a lifetime bobblehead of Clayton Kershaw batting at the end of July.

The entire schedule of the promotional giveaways and their dates are below:

Dodger 2017 Bobbleheads:

DATE OPP BOBBLEHEAD PLAYER

4/29 Sat PHI Bobblehead #1 Corey Seager 2016 NL Rookie of the Year

5/10 Wed PIT Bobblehead #2 Kenley Jansen

5/23 Tue STL Bobblehead #3 Joc Pederson

6/6 Tue WSH Bobblehead #4 Justin Turner

6/21 Wed NYM Bobblehead #5 Andre Ethier

7/6 Thu ARI Bobblehead #6 Dave Roberts 2016 NL Manager of the Year

7/26 Wed MIN Bobblehead #7 Clayton Kershaw hitting

8/15 Tue CHW Bobblehead #8 TBD

9/6 Wed ARI Bobblehead #9 TBD

9/26 Tue SD Bobblehead #10 TBD

Fans are encouraged to head over to the Dodgers website and purchase ticket packages that include all ten bobblehead giveaways.