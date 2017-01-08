A Coronado father of seven showed the true meaning of being a parent when one of his own became deathly ill. NBC 7’s Ashley Matthews reports on this exclusive story. (Published Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017)

A Coronado father of seven showed the true meaning of being a parent when one of his own became deathly ill. His daughter's kidneys were failing and she desperately needed a donor. Her father didn't think twice. David Waitley and his 21-year-old daughter, Sydney, have a special bond. David donated his kidney to save her life. Sydney was born the smallest of four natural quadruplets at just one pound, 12 ounces. All four girls were born prematurely and had many health concerns at the beginning; but Sydney's kidneys started to improve.

"Ultimately doctors told us that they would start working or they wouldn't; and they did so we never had a reason to believe she had a long-term kidney illness," said David. It wasn't until a couple of years ago, when Sydney started college out of state that she was rushed to the hospital. Doctors diagnosed kidney failure. "They described it that she had 90-year-old kidneys," David added.

Sydney started the long road of waiting for a transplant and possibly dialysis to stay alive. Her father and sister were a match. David wanted to be the donor to keep his daughter's kidney function strong in case she'd decide to become a mother someday.

Sydney says she is now forever grateful. "I felt good in knowing that he was sure about it, even though if I felt a little unsure. Since he had his mind made up, it really set me at ease," she said. Sydney got to come home from the hospital to recover on Christmas Eve, making the holidays even more special for the Waitley family. David added, "Sydney is really fun and just makes us laugh all the time."

Sydney is doing great, but this isn't a permanent fix. She will most likely need another kidney transplant in the future. She told NBC 7 that she had such a great experience at Sharp Memorial Hospital that she’s thinking about going into health care as a career.