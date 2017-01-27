Covina Police K-9 Recovering After Vicious Dog Attack

Esteemed Covina police K-9 Jarno was expected to make a full recovery after he was bit in the stomach by a stray dog. Robert Kovacik reports for the NBC4 News at 11 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017. (Published 28 minutes ago)

A Covina police dog was expected to make a full recovery after he was attacked by a stray dog while on his way to a fundraiser with his handler, police said Thursday.

Jarno, a 4-year-old Belgian Malinois, was with Covina Police Department officer Ryan Rasmussen when a stray pit bull attacked the K-9 in the 500 block of East Roland Street, near Barranca Avenue.

Rasmussen said the pit bull beelined straight to Jarno, bit him in the stomach, and would not let go.

"(Jarno) was a little confused when it happened because we train them not to fight with dogs," Rasmussen said.

Rasmussen used a stun gun to ward off the dog. The pit bull ran off and could not be found.

Jarno suffered only puncture wounds to his abdomen and did not have to get stitches.

Covina Police Department K-9 Jarno at the vet's officer with his handler, Ryan Rasmussen, after he was attacked by a stray pit bull Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017. He was expected to make a full recovery.

Photo credit: Covina Police Department

The K-9 joined the department in 2015 after more than a decade since a police dog was on duty in Covina, the San Gabriel Valley Tribune reported.

Jarno has since been considered a beloved addition to the community and to the department. He was actually on his way to a fundraiser to benefit Covina's K-9 unit at the time of the attack, police said.

"The public loves him, the police department loves him, of course I love him," Rasmussen said. "He does very well at his job."

The handler wasted no time to come to his defense.

"He came to my side (after the attack), because I'm his dad," Rasmussen said. "He expects me to take control of the situation."

Covina Police Department K-9 Jarno with his handler, Officer Ryan Rasmussen, in 2015.

Photo credit: Covina Police Department

Covina police wants to talk to the owner of the pit bull to see if the dog is doing OK, and to make sure no one else gets hurt. It was described as a 70-pound, dark gray American pit bull that was wearing a collar, according to the Tribune.

Anyone with information about the pit bull was asked to call Covina police at (626) 384-5595.