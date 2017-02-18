Crowds March Through Downtown LA in Immigration Protest

People gathered in downtown LA on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017 to march in protest of President Trump's immigration policies and to call on city leaders to make Los Angeles a sanctuary city.

A coalition of groups and activists marched through downtown Los Angeles Saturday in protest of Trump's immigration policies, and to call on city leaders to make Los Angeles a sanctuary city, according to a statement about the event.

People gathered in Pershing Square for "Free the People Immigration March / Sanctuary for All," Saturday around 11 a.m. for a rally, before a march to City Hall which was slated to start at 12:15 p.m.

The lengthy list of demands listed on a Facebook page for the event included, "an immediate stop to the ICE raids and deportations," for Mayor Eric Garcetti to make Los Angeles a sanctuary city, and for Los Angeles to refuse to work with ICE.

"We march today because we know where our power lies - it's here, locally. And it is here at the city and state level where we need to make sure our officials are doing what they can," said David Abud, an organizer for the National Day Laborer Organizing Network, in a statement. "No excuses, and no exceptions."

#downtownla #dtla #losangeles #protestsigns A post shared by Besaida Perez (@betsi86) on Feb 18, 2017 at 12:27pm PST

Some 21,000 people said they were interested in attending the event on Facebook, and another 64,000 people marked they were interested.