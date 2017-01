Cub Scouts from Calabasas collected nearly 600 sleeping bags for homeless veterans. Den Leader, Steven Rude, and his 8-year-old son Aleksander spearheaded "Operation Sleeping Bag," hoping to collect 500 sleeping bags for homeless veterans. On Wednesday, a group of Cub Scouts delivered 594 sleeping bags to the Veteran's Administration in Westwood, along with about 400 notes they collected from children in the area reminding veterans they did a good job and are not forgotten.