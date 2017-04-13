Hyun-Jin Ryu #99 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts after walking Kyle Schwarber #12 of the Chicago Cubs (not pictured) during the first inning at Wrigley Field on April 13, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jon Durr/Getty Images)

You win some, you lose some.

Anthony Rizzo and Addison Russell both homered for the Cubs and Chicago shutout the Los Angeles Dodgers, 4-0, on Thursday afternoon to win the rubber match at Wrigley Field.

After a barn burner on Monday night, the Dodgers held the Cubs scoreless on Wednesday night, before Chicago returned the favor in the finale of the three-game series.

Rizzo homered off Hyun-Jin Ryu in the bottom of the first to give Chicago the early lead. Rizzo's no-doubter landed in a fan's beer in the bleachers located in right-center.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, it was Addison Russell's turn to send Ryu deep as he teed off on an 88 MPH fastball from the Korean national.

The Dodgers had plenty of chances in the game, and the series for that matter, but were incapable of delivering with runners in scoring position.

One such example occurred in the top of the third inning when Kiké Hernandez appeared to have been robbed of an extra-base hit by left fielder Kyle Schwarber.

Kyle Schwarber almost makes this catch. Hits the wall after second bobble. #Cubspic.twitter.com/5cB7Vm6sqh — Aldo Soto (@AldoSoto21) April 13, 2017

After a lengthy review, it was ruled that Schwarber trapped the ball against the roots of the ivy and Hernandez had himself a leadoff double.

However, two straight ground outs kept Kiké at second base, and Corey Seager flied out to center to end the inning.

The Dodgers left 26 men on base during the three-game series in the Windy City, and were a combined 1-for-24 with runners in scoring position, stranding the bases loaded without scoring a run, four different times.

The Cubs did not have the same problem as the Dodgers as they converted most of their opportunities in the game. Schwarber and Rizzo each delivered RBI singles with runners in scoring position to extend the lead in the bottom of the fifth inning.

L.A. concluded their six-game road trip with back –to-back series losses and finished 2-4 overall.

Up Next:

Fans are in for a treat on Friday night at Dodger Stadium as Clayton Kershaw goes head-to-head with old friend Zack Greinke in a matchup of former Cy Young Award winners. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10PM PST.

Please refresh this page for more updates, stats, and player reactions.