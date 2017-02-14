Cupid in LA: How to Find Him

A celebrated sculpture of the wing-rocking love icon is on display at The Getty Center.

There are a number of famous figures who rightly nab the spotlight when it comes to our major holidays, from the leprechauns of St. Patrick's Day to Santa Claus on the 25th of December to the Easter Bunny come the spring.

But few holiday-related superstars boast the will-we-see-him/will-we-not mystery that a certain wing-rocking, bow-holding, emotion-engendering figure so famously possesses.

Cupid, after all, may or may not appear, or so general legend has it, and, even if he should show, he may or may not choose to bring two lovebirds together in a swirl of sweet love.

There is one way to locate the elusive Valentine's Day icon in Southern California, however: He's currently holding court at The Getty Center, at least in the form of a celebrated sculpture by artist Edme Bouchardon.

The sizable artwork, which stands alone in its own dramatically lit nook, is on display, along with the rest of the sculpture- and drawing-filled exhibition, through Sunday, April 2.

The artist's striking Cupid has traveled a great distance, over an ocean, in fact, to instill amour in we Angelenos: "Bouchardon: Royal Artist of Enlightenment" was previously shown at Musée du Louvre in Paris in 2016.

If you and your paramour are looking for an art-lovely outing on Tuesday, Feb. 14, the Brentwood bastion of high art and gorgeous grounds is open, and free, as always, but note: Parking is $15.

There is no price, however, on a traditional and tender visit from Cupid. Legend tells us, as well as those stories of old, that he and his infatuation-encouraging ways may be visited upon us out of the seeming blue, if the time, setting, and prospects are right.

So we shall visit him, instead, because we know where he is: At the Bouchardon exhibit, at The Getty Center, and there he shall remain through the day after April Fools.

Which seems like the perfect day for Cupid to finally leave us, we oh-so-mortal fools for love.

Pictured: "Cupid Carving a Bow from Hercules Club (detail)," 1750, Edme Bouchardon, Marble. Musée du Louvre, Département des Sculptures, Paris.

