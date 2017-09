A water main break in Cypress Park caused residents to resort to clever solutions to keep the water from flooding their yards on Tuesday.

Cypress Park residents are pushing water away from their homes after a water main break flooded yards on Tuesday.

The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power responded to the incident at 4:55 a.m. in the 400 block of Isabel Street.

The cause of the break was not immediately clear and an estimation on when the scene will clear was not announced.

