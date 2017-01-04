A judge Thursday will consider setting aside the conviction of a former security guard who was released last year while serving a 40-year-to-life prison term for the February 2000 shooting death of a young woman in a Palmdale park-and-ride lot.

In a court filing this week, Chief Deputy District Attorney John K. Spillane wrote that the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office agrees that Raymond Lee Jennings is entitled to relief "based on newly discovered evidence pointing to his factual innocence."

Jennings was a security guard at the parking lot where 18-year-old Antelope Valley College student Michelle O'Keefe was shot on Feb. 22, 2000.

"The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office has lost confidence in the validity of the conviction and requests that this court grant the habeas corpus petition and set aside Jennings' conviction. Additionally, based upon the current state of the evidence known to us, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office will not seek to retry Raymond Jennings for the murder of Michelle O'Keefe," Spillane wrote in the letter to Los Angeles Superior Court Judge William C. Ryan.

Spillane also noted that the facts uncovered in the ongoing investigation meet "the burden of proof required for a finding of factual innocence" for Jennings.

The 42-year-old Iraq war veteran -- who had been behind bars since his December 2005 arrest -- was released from custody on electronic monitoring June 23 at the request of the D.A.'s office while law enforcement completed a new investigation into O'Keefe's killing. "We are prepared to say that the people no longer have confidence in the conviction based upon what we feel is third-party culpability," Deputy District Attorney Robert Grace told the judge last year.

Jennings was convicted in December 2009 of second-degree murder by the third jury to hear the case against him. The first two juries deadlocked in a downtown Los Angeles courtroom and the case was eventually returned to Lancaster, where he was found guilty.

"Ray Jennings is not a murderer. He was a witness to an awful, senseless, brutal crime, and he was arrested five years later and convicted several years after that on the flimsiest of cases. And I am gratified that the district attorney, Jackie Lacey, set up the Conviction Review Unit," his attorney, Jeffrey Ehrlich, told reporters after the hearing last year.

The defense attorney said Jennings was "not the focus of the ongoing investigation," and said the new investigation involves looking at the evidence and doing "the things that should have been done right after the murder and certainly before charges were filed against Raymond Jennings."

"All of the information they are pursuing now was available to them at that time," Ehrlich said, alleging a "cascade of errors that started with an inadequate investigation into the murder."

"He (Jennings) was not the only person at the murder scene," his attorney said. "Now they are doing a normal investigation ... and it is leading them in the direction that is going to result in the proper charges being filed against the proper people."

No one else has been charged as yet in connection with the killing, according to the District Attorney's Office. Jennings' trial attorney, M. David Houchin -- who represented him in each of the three trials -- was in court as his former client was ordered to be released.

Houchin said then that he was "just tickled to death" and has long believed that Jennings was innocent of the crime. The victim's father, Michael O'Keefe, told reporters after the hearing in June, "There's a lot of information that I don't know about. Just based on what I know, the fact is Mr. Jennings is still guilty until proven otherwise." But he acknowledged, "They've got something or they wouldn't be doing what they're doing ... I know the importance of keeping things under wraps."

He said he hopes "justice is served and that they look at all of the evidence, and I know they are." O'Keefe was shot four times after she returned to her blue Ford Mustang, which she left at the park-and-ride lot so she could carpool with a friend to a Kid Rock video shoot in Los Angeles, where they worked as paid extras.

Deputy District Attorney Michael Blake told jurors in Jennings' second trial, "The mistake he made was assuming that she was a prostitute ... Her fatal mistake in this interaction was standing up for herself." Jennings' attorney told jurors there was no direct or physical evidence linking his client to the young woman's killing.

At his sentencing hearing, Jennings turned toward the O'Keefe family and maintained his innocence. "I sit here as an innocent man. And I've heard you speak on God, and as Christ as my Lord and savior, I will stand before God and this is one sin that I will not be judged for," he said then.

In a December 2011 ruling, a three-justice panel from California's 2nd District Court of Appeal rejected the defense's contention that there was insufficient evidence to permit a rational jury to find beyond a reasonable doubt that he murdered O'Keefe.

The appellate court justices noted that "unidentified DNA found under her fingernails was not appellant's" and hair found on her body was not from Jennings, but found that he knew details about O'Keefe's murder that detectives had not publicly disclosed.

"In sum, although the evidence against appellant was circumstantial supported by his statements to investigators, we find the prosecution presented a case of sufficient strength that a rational jury could conclude beyond a reasonable doubt that appellant murdered Michelle O'Keefe," the three-justice panel found.

The California Supreme Court refused in March 2012 to review the case against Jennings. Ehrlich noted he began working on the case after the state appeals had been denied and while a federal petition was pending that "didn't point out the problems in the case" and would have been denied if he had not asked for a stay in the proceedings to give the defense more time to examine the case.

"I am confident that he would have been ultimately exonerated ... but it would have been a contested proceeding and it would have taken years," Ehrlich said last year.