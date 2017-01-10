DJ Khaled first got the keys to success. Now he's got the keys to the mansion.

Not the one in Miami he's made famous on social media — another one.

The prolific hip-hop impresario and larger-than-life Snapchat personality has purchased a $9.9 million mansion in the exclusive Mulholland Estates neighborhood above Beverly Hills from British pop singer Robbie Williams, according to multiple reports.

The extravagant four-story, French Normandy-style estate offers an array of options for entertaining, with panoramic views of the city, canyon and mountains. A tranquil backyard includes a pool, spa, lush lawn, an outdoor kitchen and two terraced patios.

Arriving home, a set of oversized double doors lead to a grand, two-story entry way with a winding staircase. Ample natural light, high ceilings and sizable rooms give the interiors an airy and spacious feel. Upstairs, the master suite boasts its own patio. If DJ Khaled is worn out from running on the elliptical in the home gym, he can ride the elevator to any floor. In all, there are seven bedrooms and 11 full bathrooms. The listing agents were Jeff Kohl and Mauricio Umansky of the Agency.

DJ Khaled, born Khaled Mohamed Khaled, and fiancee Nicole Tuck recently welcomed their first child — a baby boy they named Asahd Tuck Khaled. The 41-year-old, Grammy-nominated music producer's most recent album, titled "Major Key," was released last summer.

Don't play yourself. Check out Khaled's new crib: