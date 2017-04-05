Woman Critically Injured in Multi-Vehicle DUI Crash

A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of DUI after a multi-vehicle crash in Northridge sent a woman to the hospital Tuesday, April 4, 2017.

A 20-year-old driver arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence Tuesday following a DUI crash in Northridge that left one woman critically injured, police said.

The three-vehicle collision was reported at 11:50 p.m. Tuesday on Nordhoff Street near Zelzah Avenue, according to a desk officer at the Los Angeles Police Department's Valley Traffic Bureau.

The man was driving toward oncoming traffic and hit two cars, police said. One of the cars he hit was a black Toyota with two passengers, one of which was taken to the hospital. The other car was driven by an Uber employee with two passengers at the time of the crash. They were not seriously hurt, according to LAPD.

A woman was taken to a hospital in critical condition with multiple broken bones, the officer said. The suspected DUI driver was also taken to the hospital but the extent of his injuries was unknown.

City News Service contributed to this report.