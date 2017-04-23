Dapper Day: Spring Style Look Back

If you have a hankering to ride the Matterhorn Bobsleds on Sunday, April 23, or perhaps desire a Dole Whip, and you know just where to get both, expect to admire bevies of dressy Disneyland park guests in their fashionable best. It's Dapper Day, an occasion that "celebrates stepping out in style!," with participants choosing sophisticated dresses, suits, and outfits representing several eras. The started-in-2011 festivity isn't a park event, officially, but it is now a beloved must-do for thousands of Southern Californians, as well as visitors who call upon Anaheim for the chance to sashay about on a fine springtime Sunday.