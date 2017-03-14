Officials Warn About Dangers of Slacklining

Would you try this?

Online videos showing daredevils walking on a tightrope, or "slacklining" over Ortega Falls in Lake Elsinore have U.S. Forest Service officials concerned. Some even say it's illegal.

But slackliners, like Jon Lindquist, says it isn't scary and completely safe.

He said he's only encountered park rangers who tell him to clean up after and remove the ropes when he's done.

Lindquist hopes slackliners and officials could find common ground on this extreme sport.

(Video broadcast on Monday, March 13, 2017)