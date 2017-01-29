Son of Fire Chief Missing Near Lake Arrowhead

The search for the 20-year-old son of a San Bernardino County Fire chief continued Sunday morning, Jan. 29, 2017, after he went missing near Lake Arrowhead. The man's friends said he left their rented cabin late Friday and did not return.

Dawson Hartwig, the son of San Bernardino County Fire Chief Mark Hartwig, went missing late Friday near the Lake Arrowhead Village area.

More than 70, including deputies, volunteers and others, were searching for Hartwig near the 200 block of Burnt Mill Road after friends said he went on a walk from their rented cabin Friday evening and never returned, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. Dawson didn’t have a phone with him when he left.

By Saturday morning, his friends were concerned and contacted authorities.

K-9’s, search and dive teams launched a search. Hartwig was last seen wearing a white shirt, khaki pants, snow boots, and a beanie hat.

A body was recovered near a dock around 1 a.m. Sunday, but the San Bernardino County Sheriff-Coroner had not yet confirmed if the victim was identified as Hartwig.