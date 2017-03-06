A man was arrested Sunday on accusations that he sexually abused a child at an in-home day care in Baldwin Park, police said Monday, March 6, 2017

A man was arrested Sunday on accusations that he sexually abused a child at an in-home day care in Baldwin Park, police said.

The man, who was not identified, was taken into custody amid the investigation in the Family Guzman Child Care center in the 4200 block of Benham Avenue, the Baldwin Park Police Department said.

Detectives took evidence from the day care.

The investigation was ongoing, and detectives were contacting families who used the day care.

It wasn’t clear if the man lived at the home or worked at the day care.

Anyone with information is asked to call Baldwin Park police at 626-960-1955 ext. 439.