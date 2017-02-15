A man running a day care with his wife was arrested Friday on suspicion of continuously sexually assaulting a 5-year-old girl, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said Feb. 15, 2017.

Jose Guzman, 41 of Rancho Cucamonga, was arrested on suspicion of continuous sexual abuse of a child, lewd acts with a minor under 14, and sexual penetration by a foreign or unknown object. He was being held on $1 million bail.

The situation came to light after the 5-year-old’s mother came to Rancho Cucamonga police. Her daughter had told her Guzman had sexually abused her.

Guzman has run a private day care with his wife out of their home since 2012 called Guzman/Villarial Family Child Care.

After the girl’s mother came to police, officers obtained a search warrant and took him to the station for questioning, the sheriff’s department said.

Guzman was arrested after the interview.

The sheriff’s department began interviewing children enrolled at the day care, and investigators believe there may be more victims.

Parents who have gone to the day care are asked to call detectives at 909-477-2800.