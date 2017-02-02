‘Get Off Your Phone!’ Day Care’s Message to Parents

Police are investigating after a toddler was found walking alone in Bridgeport.

A Texas day care has no qualms about telling parents like it is.

In a notice posted out front that a parent shared to Facebook -- and has since been seen by millions -- the day care's message is simple: "Get off your phone!"

The disclaimer, pointing out something that many people with an iPhone are guilty of doing, may not seem groundbreaking but it has struck a chord with parents across the nation.

Juliana Farris Mazurkewicz shared the image to her Facebook Jan. 27 that reads:

"You are picking up your child!

GET OF YOUR PHONE!!!

Your child is happy to see you! Are you happy to see your child?? We have seen children trying to hand their parents their work they completed and the parent is on the phone. We have heard a child say “Mommy, mommy, mommy…” and the parents is paying more attention to their phone than their own child.

It is appalling.

Get off your phone!!"

The post was shared more than a million time and liked more than 112,000 times.

Subsequent posts from the Texas mom included a photo with her daughter that read: "What even IS viral, mom?"

Thanks for the friendly reminder, day care.