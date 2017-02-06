Lanes Shut Down After Deadly Crash in Chino Hills | NBC Southern California
Lanes Shut Down After Deadly Crash in Chino Hills

By Oleevia Woo

Freeway shut down after a deadly crash in Chino Hills on Monday, February 6, 2017.

Some lanes of the Southbound 71 Freeway at Chino Avenue has been shut down after a deadly crash in Chino Hills, California Highway Patrol said. 

A mulitple vehicle accident was reported just before 3 a.m. on the southbound 71 freeway just north of Chino Avenue, CHP said. 

Officials confirmed that at least one person was pronounced dead at the scene and several others were transported for varying injuries.

The crash is under investigation. 

 

