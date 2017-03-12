All northbound lanes of the 5 Freeway were shut down Sunday morning at Slauson Avenue after a deadly wrong-way crash in Commerce, California Highway Patrol said.
The crash was reported just before 5:30 a.m. involving at least two vehicles, California Highway Patrol Officer Peter Nicholson said.
A Mini Cooper traveling the wrong way on the 5 North crashed head-on with a van, CHP said.
Los Angeles County Fire Paramedics confirmed three people died.
Why the Mini Cooper was traveling the wrong way is under investigation.
All lanes of the Northbound I-5 were expected to be closed until further notice.
