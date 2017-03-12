Wrong-Way Crash Kills 3, Closes Northbound 5 Freeway in Commerce | NBC Southern California
Wrong-Way Crash Kills 3, Closes Northbound 5 Freeway in Commerce

All lanes of the Northbound I-5 is expected to be closed until further notice.

By Oleevia Woo

    A deadly crash in Commerce killed three on the 5 Freeway Sunday, March 12, 2017.

    All northbound lanes of the 5 Freeway were shut down Sunday morning at Slauson Avenue after a deadly wrong-way crash in Commerce, California Highway Patrol said. 

    The crash was reported just before 5:30 a.m. involving at least two vehicles, California Highway Patrol Officer Peter Nicholson said. 

    A Mini Cooper traveling the wrong way on the 5 North crashed head-on with a van, CHP said.

    Los Angeles County Fire Paramedics confirmed three people died.

    Why the Mini Cooper was traveling the wrong way is under investigation.

    All lanes of the Northbound I-5 were expected to be closed until further notice.

