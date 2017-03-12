A deadly crash in Commerce killed three on the 5 Freeway Sunday, March 12, 2017.

All northbound lanes of the 5 Freeway were shut down Sunday morning at Slauson Avenue after a deadly wrong-way crash in Commerce, California Highway Patrol said.

The crash was reported just before 5:30 a.m. involving at least two vehicles, California Highway Patrol Officer Peter Nicholson said.

A Mini Cooper traveling the wrong way on the 5 North crashed head-on with a van, CHP said.

Los Angeles County Fire Paramedics confirmed three people died.

Why the Mini Cooper was traveling the wrong way is under investigation.

All lanes of the Northbound I-5 were expected to be closed until further notice.

