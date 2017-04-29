A deadly crash prompted the closure of the northbound 405 Freeway near LAX on Saturday, April 29, 2017.

Several lanes of the northbound 405 Freeway remained closed Saturday morning after a suspected DUI fatal crash, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash happened just after 3:30 a.m. at Century Boulevard on the northbound side of the freeway, according to CHP. One of the cars involved burst into flames.

A person died at the scene, CHP said. It was not immediately clear if that person was outside of his or her vehicle, or if the person was ejected.

CHP said a driver was taken into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence.

What led up to the crash was not immediately clear.

The crash prompted the closure of all northbound lanes near LAX early Saturday morning. Three northbound lanes remained closed just before 8 a.m. for the investigation, CHP said.

