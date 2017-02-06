Investigation underway after a deadly officer-involved shooting in Santa Monica on Monday, February 06, 2017.

Investigation is underway after a deadly California Highway Patrol Officer-involved shooting in Santa Monica, early Monday, officials confirmed.

CHP recieved a call of a male pedestrian walking in lanes at the intersection of 34th street and Pico blvd. just after 12:15 a.m., California Highway Patrol Officer Alex Rubios said.

Officers arrived at the scene and an officer-involved shooting took place, Officer Rubios said.

The pedestrian was struck by gunfire and was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Deputy Kevin Moody said in a press release.

No officers were injured during the incident.

What led up to the shooting is under investigation.

Refresh the page for this developing story.