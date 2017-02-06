Deadly Officer-Involved Shooting in Santa Monica | NBC Southern California
Deadly Officer-Involved Shooting in Santa Monica

By Oleevia Woo

Investigation underway after a deadly officer-involved shooting in Santa Monica on Monday, February 06, 2017.

Investigation is underway after a deadly California Highway Patrol Officer-involved shooting in Santa Monica, early Monday, officials confirmed. 

CHP recieved a call of a male pedestrian walking in lanes at the intersection of 34th street and Pico blvd. just after 12:15 a.m., California Highway Patrol Officer Alex Rubios said. 

Officers arrived at the scene and an officer-involved shooting took place, Officer Rubios said. 

The pedestrian was struck by gunfire and was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Deputy Kevin Moody said in a press release. 

No officers were injured during the incident.

What led up to the shooting is under investigation.

 

