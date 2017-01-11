A deaf couple from the LA area who went missing were found alive Wednesday, huddled in a bathroom for warmth after recent snowstorms stranded them in an Oregon national park, officials and family said Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017.

A missing deaf couple from Southern California accompanied by a snowshoer were found alive Wednesday, huddled in a bathroom for warmth after recent snowstorms stranded them in an Oregon national park.

Stacy Valle and Jason Hoang were found alive after their families feared they’d never see them again, family confirmed to NBC4.

Family notified park officials that the couple along with a back-country snowshoer were due back Monday, according to the National Park Service.

Major snowstorms and the risk of avalanches forced the three to bunker down in a heated bathroom in Crater Lake National Park until help could arrive.

Park rangers fianlly rescued the travelers, who weren’t hurt, after snow stopped them from reaching the trio in Rim Village.

Snowstorms in the park along with downed trees began with a bout of severe weather Jan. 7, forcing the closure of all roads.

NBC4 spoke with the couple’s family Wednesday evening, who were waiting for the safe return of their loved ones to the Los Angeles area.