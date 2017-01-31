Chase Comes to Dead End on Cemetery Road in Palmdale

A chase came to a dead end on Cemetery Road in Palmdale on Tuesday afternoon.
The driver -- who was wanted for armed robbery -- led deputies on a chase that began around 6 p.m. in Santa Clarita, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Palmdale station.
After failing to ram through a gate on Cemetery Road in Palmdale, the driver and several others in the car surrendered to authorities.
Aerial footage from NewsChopper 4 showed one of the vehicle occupants cradling what appeared to be an infant.
Multiple people were taken into custody.
Published 2 hours ago | Updated 16 minutes ago