Chase Comes to Dead End on Cemetery Road in Palmdale

'Is That a Baby?' Bizarre Chase Ends With Driver Trying to Ram Gate, Failing

A chase came to a dead end on Cemetery Road in Palmdale on Tuesday afternoon.

The driver -- who was wanted for armed robbery -- led deputies on a chase that began around 6 p.m. in Santa Clarita, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Palmdale station.

After failing to ram through a gate on Cemetery Road in Palmdale, the driver and several others in the car surrendered to authorities.

Aerial footage from NewsChopper 4 showed one of the vehicle occupants cradling what appeared to be an infant.

Multiple people were taken into custody.